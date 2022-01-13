Church collapse in southern Nigeria kills at least three people

In Nigeria, at least three people lost their lives, including two children, when a church collapsed in the south of the country.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in a suburb of Asaba, the capital of the Delta State.

"In my inspection visit, we found out that it could have been worse because what I saw was almost a total collapse. We understand that we had many a lot of children upstairs when the building came down completely, so it could have been worse", said Kingsley Otuaro, Deputy Governor of Delta State.

According to the police, eighteen people were rescued from the rubble.

"We read in the social media that this property belongs to Salvation Ministries. Please, the property does not belong to Salvation Ministries, Salvation Ministries is just one of the tenants in the property. We understand that it is the current landlord who was carrying out the renovation without our consent that led to the collapse of this building", said Henry Chibor, representative of the Salvation Ministries church.

According to a South African university researcher, since 2005 at least 152 buildings have collapsed in Lagos, a city of about 20 million people.