AFCON: Tunisia clashes with Mali as Gambia hope for bright debut

Gambian players held their final drills on Tuesday ahead of their encounter with Mauritania. Gambia are playing their first-ever AFCON finals and will be looking for a bright start.

After a début appearance in Egypt in 2019, Mauritania’s Mourabitones are back at AFCON with hopes for a better outing.

The Group F tie kicks off at 16:00 GMT at the Omnisport Stadium in Limbe.

Elsewhere, Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire face off at the Japoma stadium in Douala. The only previous encounter between the two teams was 10 years ago. The Elephants won the contest 3-0.

And Tunisia and Mali will lock horns in the second fixture of Group F. Mali are so far unbeaten against Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations. They have met twice previously, each time in the group phase: Mali won 2-0 in 1994 before a 1-1 draw in 2019.

Tunisia are playing their 20th AFCON final.

Mali have never lost their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations (W6 D5).