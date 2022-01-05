Senegal's national football team receives flag from president

Senegal's national football team received the national flag from the hands of the president on Tuesday as they prepare to leave for Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations.

In a speech, the captain of the team reaffirmed his determination to win.

"We are honored to receive from your hands the flag of our nation to raise it as high as possible, at the top of African football. We are going to Cameroon with our involvement and that of an entire nation, we are going with a lot of ambition and desire and we will return with the pride of an accomplished mission", promised Kalidou Koulibaly.

Senegal's president, Macky Sall, said that determination and courage will be fundamental to achieve victory.

"With faith, determination and courage, make Cameroon 2021, the time of victory for Senegal that is to say the most beautiful page of the history of the participation of our country in the African Cup of Nations of soccer", said the president.

Senegal is in Group B and will be facing Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi.

The competition starts on January 9th and end on February 6th.