Libya: lawmakers meet to discuss delayed elections

Libyan lawmakers who met on Monday to examine the issues that forced a postponement of the presidential elections recommended laying out "an applicable roadmap".

On Monday, Libyan legislator met to tackle the challenges that lead to the postponement of long-awaited presidential elections this month. They discussed numerous issues but did not address the electoral commision proposal to hold elections on Monday, January 24. Under this proposal, the presidential election would be followed by parliamentary elections a month later, on February 15. The lawmakers recommended instead of setting dates to lay out "a new, realistic and applicable roadmap."

Abdullah Bliheg, lawmaker and spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives, announced the House had "decided to summon the president and members of the High National Elections Commission to listen to them in the next session to talk about"the electoral process."

Uncertain fate

The failure to hold the vote last Friday fueled concerns that Libya could again slide into a major outbreak of fighting amid growing tensions, especially in western Libya, where lawless armed groups have greater influence. Libya plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.

In recent years, the country has been split between rival governments: One in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter, and a U.N.-supported administration in the capital of Tripoli in the west. Each side is supported by different militias and foreign powers.