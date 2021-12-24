Covid-19: Vaccination becomes mandatory in the Comoros

Covid-19 vaccination has become mandatory for all Comorans.

President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani issued on Wednesday a decree making vaccination mandatory and giving the go-ahead of a massive vaccination campaign. The objective of the campaign that will last untill Wednesday the 29th of December is to get at least 60 percent of the population double-jabbed.

A vaccination pass

During the campaign and throughout the archipelago, vaccination centers will open from 7 AM to 7 PM in order to welcome the population. A mandatory vaccination pass, aiming to limit the spread of the virus is also in force. To access businesses, public transportation, supermarkets or institutions, Comorans will now need to prove they received the jab. Incidentally, the police have started to conduct random checks.

This move comes after a surge in Covid-19 cases was observed last week with 303 people infected when the week before 83 cases were confirmed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 152 deaths due to Covid were reported in the country that counts less than a million inhabitants.