Tunisia starts implementation of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination pass

The mandatory vaccination pass, which aims to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the public and private sectors, is now in force in Tunisia despite the protest of a number by Tunisians.

Public places are now authorised to only holders of a health pass and a national identification card.

Dozens of people demonstrated Tuesday and Wednesday in the center of Tunis against this measure decided by President Kais Saied in October.

The move was intended to accelerate the vaccination campaign and limit the spread of the virus.

The presidential decree imposes sanctions against anyone refusing to carry a vaccination pass in the public and private sectors.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International called on the Tunisian authorities to halt the implementation of the presidential decree, saying that the text contains provisions that "violate" rights.

These provisions "unnecessarily threaten the livelihoods of Tunisians by imposing excessively harsh penalties for non-compliance," the NGO said.