Sudanese doctors offer free medical services to displaced people

A group of doctors has set up a free mobile clinic in the Sudanese city of Port Sudan in a bid to provide essential medical care to about 5,000 people displaced by the ongoing war.

With the support of charities, some 50 medical workers and volunteers conduct “health days” at multiple shelters and operate a mobile medical laboratory.

The United Nations estimates that over seven million Sudanese have been forced to flee their homes as fighting continues between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army.

Many of them live in shelters with rudimentary conditions, poor sanitation, and limited medical supplies.

"The mobile clinic project brings together doctors, laboratory technicians, and pharmacy staff. We bring our equipment to the shelters to provide medical services,” says doctor Enas Othman.

“Normally, we spend the entire day there, conducting thorough medical examinations for displaced persons and offering medication and treatment," she says.

Many of Sudan's shelters face funding limitations, lacking professional manpower and resources for medical rescue efforts.

They are also overcrowded with poor sanitation conditions, making them vulnerable to infectious disease outbreaks.

The introduction of the mobile clinic has been crucial in providing much-needed medication and medical services to displaced persons.

About half of those in the shelters are children, and most of them have health issues says father, Yasser Moatasem, who lives in a displaced shelter.

"Some have infections, some have illnesses, some have abnormal findings in urine or blood tests, and some have eye problems,” he says.

“Everyone receives assistance from the mobile clinic. Many adults with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension also receive medication from the mobile clinic."

To assist the many children, the clinic also organises cultural and sporting activities for them.

"We organise games, music sessions, and drawing activities. During treatments for sick children, we also use music and drawing as supportive tools," says Nihal Abdel Aziz Muhammad, a volunteer with the mobile clinic.

The clinic has helped thousands of people in the over six months it has been operating, but faces challenges, primarily due to insufficient funds and a shortage of medical supplies

As Sudan approaches the rainy season, known for its susceptibility to infectious disease outbreaks, the people behind the clinics are striving to procure medications.

They also hope the conflict will end soon, allowing all the displaced people to return home.