DRC court grants provisional release to former chief of staff

By Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

On Monday, a court in the Democratic Republic of Congo freed the former chief of staff of president Félix Tshisekedi.

Vital Kamerhe was sentenced on appeal to 13 years in prison for corruption and embezzlement of funds.

Kamerhe was initially sentenced to 20 years behind bars in June 2020.

The case relates to the government's 100 days programme and an amount of 50 million dollars that Kamerhe and a business associate are accused of misapropriating.

Vital Kamerhe's party, UNC, part of the ruling coalition supporting president Tshisekedi, has denounced the case as politically motivated threatening political consequences.

