Mali seeks allies to help boost its natioanl security

Malian Foreign Affairs Minister Abdoulaye Diop addresses the media after talks in Berlin on October 15, 2015.   -  
Copyright © africanews
TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP

By AFRICANEWS

with afp

Mali

Mali and Morocco are keen to bolster their long-time historical relations following the visit of Mali’s Foreign Minister to the North African country.

The visiting Malian foreign Minister said the new transitional government is seeking allies to help improve its security situation, especially in the north.

"What the transitional government wanted was to help Malians talk to each other, to reach the necessary compromise and consensus and to have the understanding to calm the situation and create the conditions to go to the elections. The security situation, if not taken care of, will not even be able to hold elections, because there are many localities today, elections are not possible, if we do not work with partners to create the conditions, so the security situation is extremely important to be able to assess the situation," Abdoulaye Diop, Malian Foreign Minister said.

Since its inception, Mali’s transitional government has been pushing for major reforms in the country and also to have a new election as it also fights the Jihadists in the north.

The country has also cried foul over external influence in the war against insurgency.

