Congolese-South Sudanese Denis Zakaria scores crucial goal for Dortmund

AP Photo

By AFRICANEWS

with AP

Bundesliga

Despite missing their star player Haaland, Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund was surprised by another Borussian young star.

The 37th minute-only goal by the Swiss midfielder of Congolese-South Sudanese origins Denis Zakaria helped the German side secure a narrow win.

Matthias Ginter played the ball to Denis Zakaria who accelerated into the Borussia Dortmund penalty area from a central position, the ball ricochets back to him following a challenge and he beat goalkeeper Gregor Kobel with an emphatic finish in the 37th minute.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig, who had lost two games and drawn one, had a fabulous Saturday when Christopher Nkunku and his teammates crushed the Hertha Berlin 6-0.

The French international was in all the right form and mood when he opened the score by taking advantage of a pass from Youssouf Poulsen before returning the favor a few minutes later

Another French-Congolese binational, Nordi Mukiele, also scored

Christopher Nkunku made it 5-0 in the second half with an unstoppable free-kick

Finally, the Malian international Amadou Haidara closed the scoring chapter to make it 6-0.

