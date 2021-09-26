Congolese-South Sudanese Denis Zakaria scores crucial goal for Dortmund

Despite missing their star player Haaland, Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund was surprised by another Borussian young star.

The 37th minute-only goal by the Swiss midfielder of Congolese-South Sudanese origins Denis Zakaria helped the German side secure a narrow win.

Matthias Ginter played the ball to Denis Zakaria who accelerated into the Borussia Dortmund penalty area from a central position, the ball ricochets back to him following a challenge and he beat goalkeeper Gregor Kobel with an emphatic finish in the 37th minute.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig, who had lost two games and drawn one, had a fabulous Saturday when Christopher Nkunku and his teammates crushed the Hertha Berlin 6-0.

The French international was in all the right form and mood when he opened the score by taking advantage of a pass from Youssouf Poulsen before returning the favor a few minutes later

Another French-Congolese binational, Nordi Mukiele, also scored

Christopher Nkunku made it 5-0 in the second half with an unstoppable free-kick

Finally, the Malian international Amadou Haidara closed the scoring chapter to make it 6-0.