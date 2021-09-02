How African banks are looking at post-pandemic growth on the continent [Business Africa]

Africa's post-pandemic economic growth

On this edition of Business Africa we find out how are banks are looking at post-pandemic growth on the continent, interview with the President of West African Development Bank, Serge Ekue.

- Cameroon Biogas Boom -

In Cameroon, an eco-friendly coal production plant was set up a few years ago thanks to Eric Tankeu. One of its objectives is to reduce the use of wood, its derivatives and of liquified petroleum gas by the population in order to adopt an organic and healthy gas. The products have become popular in the economic capital and Eric Tankeu wants to increase production and conquer the north of Cameroon.

- Uganda: Reinventing Banana Fibres -

In Uganda, a startup is reinventing banana waste. Fibres obtained from the stems enable Texfad, a local company, to manufacture fabrics and synthetic hair extensions.