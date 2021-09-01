Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Aubameyang to lead Gabon in match against Libya

  -  
Copyright © africanews
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AFP

Gabon

The Gabon national soccer team held its first training at Benghazi Benina Martyrs Stadium, in preparation for the match against the Libyan national soccer team on Wednesday evening.

The Gabon team arrived in Benghazi on Monday to play the match with its Libyan counterpart, as part of the opening round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup African qualifiers.

The two teams were drawn into Group F with Egypt and Angola.

Its captain and Arsenal attacker Pierre Emerick Aubameyan is expected to lead the team this Wednesday evening.

On Monday evening, the Ethiopian referee staff that will manage the match, led by Tessema Bamlak, along with the (CAF) committees that will supervise the match, also arrived in Benghazi.

The match is the first official hosted on Libyan soil after the lifting of the ban that was imposed by FIFA and lasted for 7 straight years.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..