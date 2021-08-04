Covid-19: Morocco waives restrictions for fully vaccinated people

Morocco on Tuesday increased its curfew hours and stepped up travel restrictions to three major cities in a bid to slow surging coronavirus cases.

A nationwide curfew, in place since December, is now in force from 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) to 5:00 am, according to a government statement. It was previously in force from 11:00 pm to 4:30 am.

The authorities have also restricted travel to and from the cities of Agadir, Casablanca and Marrakesh.

Those who have had two vaccinations are exempt from the night-time curfew and travel restrictions.

Gatherings of more than 25 people are also prohibited, and hotels are limited to 75 percent of capacity.

Existing restrictions remain, including a ban on funerals and wedding parties, as well as a 50 percent capacity limit on public transport, in cafes and in restaurants.

Morocco, with 36 million people, has recorded over 642,000 cases including almost 10,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More than 14 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, many with the Sinopharm jab.

In May, Morocco gradually relaxed some restrictions, and it resumed international flights in June.