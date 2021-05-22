Senegal: 10th edition of CAN Beach Soccer kicks-off in Saly Sunday

It is undoubtedly the greatest challenge of selection for Senegalese beach soccer, as they hope to win the Africa Cup of Nations at home.

A day before the start of the tournament, the Lions are already ready for the contest.

"We have always had confidence in us, we never doubted. The most important thing after this is to show it on the field. I don't think we are under pressure. For us, it must be a source of motivation: to play at home, in front of our people, our families, our friends and our fans. For us, it's a source of motivation", said Senegalese player, Raoul Mendy told our Correspondent, Wahany Johnson Sambou.

A dream, and an offer of a sixth CAN will help consolidate its status as king of African beach soccer. In any case, Senegal is sure of its strength as it has demonstrated during its two friendly games against Seychelles.

"The confidence is there. We have never had a group like this where everyone can play and everyone can wait. So there will be no automatic starters. So we have to try to do as much as possible to put the players in a competitive situation. This will allow us to play everyone. With all due respect to the players who were there, we didn't have twelve good players. But this year, we have twelve good players, let's hope they will have a good CAN", said Senegalese coach, Ngala Sylla.

The coach of Seychelles is more than certain of a good tourment for the Lions.

Not surprising after the two scathing defeats 8-0 and 10-0 of his team as they clashed with the Lions.

"I think they will go far and even win the tournament. But as I said before, things can happen in soccer, you can have bad luck as it was the case for them in 2015. They played well but they lost in the final to Madagascar", Don Anacora, Coach of Seychelles said.

As Wahany Johnson Sambou reports: ‘’But the truth can only be tested on the field’’. The 10th edition of the CAN Beach Soccer kicks-off this Sunday in Saly, about 60 kilometers from the Senegalese capital, Dakar. It will be played from May 23-29, 2021.

The competition will be played with 7 teams after the DR Congo withdrew from the games a few days to the event.

Senegal, Uganda and Tanzania are in Group A. Group B is unchanged with Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique and Seychelles competing.