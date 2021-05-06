Europa: Villarreal coach wary of Arsenal's Aubameyang ahead Thursday's second leg

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he wants to “give something back” after a turbulent season by firing his squad to the Europa League final when they face Villarreal on Thursday night at the Emirates.

Unai Emery, now Coach of Villarreal, is aware of his former striker's threat and power.

"Aubameyang is a killer. He is, was and he always will be. He is being out of the team because of the illness he had but he is back. Aubameyang is there to work, defend and to give everything for the team and hoping he can perform at his level for the team. When that happens, it is very difficult to stop. We expect to see the best version of him " Unai Emery

Emery was sacked by Arsenal in November 2019 after 18 months in charge. returns to the Emirates for the first time with a slender 2-1 lead. He is however a Europa specialist having won it three years running with Sevilla and in 2019, while in charge of Arsenal lost it.

Arsenal's season will effectively end should they fail to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg. But there are hopes this time particularly for Aubameyang who has delivered on this stage before two years ago against Valencia.

