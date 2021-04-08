DRC: Yet another Oxfam aid workers sexual exploitation scandal

Oxfam staff members -- accused of sexual exploitation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been suspended.

Their suspension comes after a letter was sent in February by 22 of the British NGOs current and former employees -- outlining inappropriate behaviour of harassment, fraud, nepotism and sexual misconduct by 11 staff members, including directors.

The letter mentioned that the sexual abuse was first reported in 2015 - without any action taken on the part of the organizations despite repeated calls.

Since speaking out, the whistleblowers have been subject to intimidation and death threats.

They expressed their hope to not see Oxfam fail to act in the face of sexual abuse of power as they did under similar circumstances in Haiti a decade ago.

The Haitian authorities had accused Oxfam officials of sexual abuse and exploitation, between 2010 and 2011, "to the detriment of Haitian nationals in a vulnerable and precarious situation."

Oxfam did not take adequate action and the truth came to light in 2018 by the British media.

A scandal met with a response by Oxfam committing to "do better."