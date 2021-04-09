Djibouti's President "very confident" as he casts election vote

President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh appears ready to proclaim victory after casting his ballot in Friday’s presidential election.

The 73-year-old seeks a fifth term in office to add to his already 22 years in power.

This time around it is most likely his last chance to be head of state before becoming ineligible -- as per an age limit based on a 2010 constitutional reform.

When asked by the media about how he was feeling after casting his vote, the president had several positive words.

Journalist: _"Is this a good day for you?"

Guelleh: "Yes of course it is a good day, I voted, that's all. Now I await the results."

Journalist: "Are you confident?"

Guelleh: "Very very confident yes."

As the main opposition parties boycotted the vote, political analysts widely expect a landslide win against the only electoral challenger, newcomer and little known businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah.

Under Guelleh, the country has exploited its geographical advantage of the strategically located nation, investing heavily in ports and logistics infrastructure.

In 2018, seeking to become a trade and logistics hub, the country launched -- via Chinese financing, the first phase of what will be Africa's biggest free-trade zone.

Polls close at 7 pm and results are awaited this evening.