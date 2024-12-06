High-Stakes Summits in Djibouti Ignore Its Domestic Crises

Two Summits in Djibouti, But No Talk of Its Own Struggles

The Horn of Africa is currently at a breaking point, plagued by civil wars in Ethiopia and Sudan, the persistent al-Shabaab insurgency in Somalia, and growing tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over a controversial port deal with Somaliland. Against this volatile backdrop, Djibouti recently hosted two major forums: the Heritage Institute for Policy Studies’ annual dialogue on regional stability and the East Africa Security Forum (EASF).

These forums aimed to address critical regional issues, yet glaringly overlooked Djibouti’s own internal crises, such as widespread hunger, poverty, and democratic deficiencies. This silence raises concerns about how international and regional stakeholders prioritize their agendas when hosting discussions in a nation grappling with significant domestic challenges.

Regional Turmoil Meets Local Struggles

The Horn of Africa faces a complex web of conflicts. Ethiopia and Sudan’s civil wars have left thousands dead and millions displaced. Somalia’s battle against al-Shabaab continues to threaten regional stability, while the tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over Somaliland’s port deal add another layer of discord.

Djibouti, often perceived as a stable island amidst this chaos, plays a strategic role. Its location at the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has made it a hub for international military bases hosting troops from the U.S., China, France, Japan, and Italy. The country also serves as a center for regional diplomatic efforts. However, beneath this façade of stability lies a host of domestic crises that are often ignored in such high-profile gatherings.

Hunger and Poverty

Djibouti faces severe food insecurity, exacerbated by prolonged droughts, economic vulnerability, and dependency on food imports (90% of its supply). Between April and June 2024, nearly 221,000 people—19% of the population—faced acute hunger, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). On the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Djibouti ranked 92nd out of 127 countries, with a “serious” hunger score of 21.2.

With 42% of the population living in extreme poverty and a staggering 79% overall poverty rate, unemployment remains a key driver of humanitarian needs. Djibouti’s hot, arid climate limits agricultural production, leaving the country highly dependent on fluctuating international food prices.

Maritime Challenges

Djibouti’s maritime territory is increasingly plagued by illegal fishing, mainly by fleets from Yemen and China. These unregulated activities deplete fish stocks, disrupt local livelihoods, and damage the marine ecosystem. Worse, they facilitate organized crime networks using fishing vessels for smuggling goods, weapons, and people.

The government’s inability to effectively monitor its maritime borders exacerbates the issue. International naval operations, such as those led by the European Union, focus primarily on combating piracy rather than illegal fishing, leaving this critical problem largely unaddressed.

Political Repression and Governance Deficits

Domestically, Djibouti is criticized for its authoritarian governance under President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, who has been in power since 1999. His government faces accusations of corruption, stifling dissent, and consolidating power. Allegations also link his administration to questionable ties with Somalia’s Salaam Bank, which has been associated with funding al-Shabaab.

This political environment fosters widespread discontent and raises questions about the government’s ability to manage internal security. Djibouti’s lack of democratic freedoms and transparency has also hampered economic development, discouraging foreign investment and deepening inequality.

Human Trafficking

Djibouti is a critical transit hub for migrants fleeing poverty and conflict in Ethiopia and Somalia, seeking better opportunities in Gulf countries. However, many fall victim to human trafficking networks that exploit the country’s weak border controls and law enforcement. Migrants face inhumane conditions, including forced labor and sexual exploitation, both en route and at their destinations.

These trafficking networks use Djibouti as a gateway to Yemen, often transporting migrants in overcrowded, unsafe boats across the treacherous Gulf of Aden. Many do not survive the journey. Despite efforts by international organizations to combat trafficking, the problem persists, fueled by limited resources and weak governance.

The Forums: Regional Focus, Local Silence

From November 25–27, the Heritage Institute’s forum brought together scholars, politicians, and traditional leaders to discuss regional instability, including the Ethiopian and Sudanese civil wars, Somalia’s political challenges, and the al-Shabaab threat. Similarly, the East Africa Security Forum, held from November 21–23 at Camp Lemonnier, emphasized inter- and intra-state conflict management, private-sector investment for stability, and combating tribal affiliations fueling regional discord.

While these discussions addressed pressing regional concerns, they deliberately excluded Djibouti’s domestic struggles, such as hunger, poverty, and governance deficits. This omission reflects the delicate balancing act of hosting such events in Djibouti, where raising internal issues could be seen as diplomatically provocative and risk straining relations with the host nation.

The Cost of Silence

Djibouti’s carefully cultivated image as a stable partner allows it to escape scrutiny during such forums. As a key U.S. ally and host to its largest African military base, Djibouti enjoys diplomatic immunity from criticism of its internal governance. However, this narrative of stability comes at a cost.

By avoiding discussions on Djibouti’s domestic issues, international actors risk perpetuating cycles of poverty, authoritarian governance, and economic stagnation. Ignoring these challenges undermines the very stability that Djibouti projects to the world.