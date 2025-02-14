Welcome to Africanews

Politicians compete to become next AU President

Several politicians are vying to become the President of the African Union (AU) Commission. They include Djiboutian diplomat Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Kenyan former prime minister Raila Amolo Odinga, and former Malagasy foreign minister Richard Randriamandrato.

The role is designated for a representative hailing from east Africa. The outgoing President is Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Among those who have thrown their hat in the ring to replace him is Raila Odinga. The former Kenyan Prime Minister is the frontrunner in the election; he has vowed to prioritise conflict resolution and tackle the underlying causes of instability.

Going up against him for the role is Djibouti’s minister of Foreign affairs, Mahmoud Youssouf. Youssouf has pledged to ramp up regional security and encourage unity beyond linguistic and cultural differences on the continent.

Also competing for the position is Richard Randriamandrato, the former Malagasy Foreign Minister. He has voiced his determination to unlock Africa’s economic potential and says he aims to put in place measures aimed at complete trade liberalization to ensure economic growth that is inclusive.

