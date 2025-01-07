Welcome to Africanews

Chad and Senegal rebuke Macron’s remarks on military agreements

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech to French ambassadors posted around the world, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at the Elysee Palace in Paris   -  
Copyright © africanews
Aurelien Morissard/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Emmanuel Macron

Chad and Senegal have sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments about the withdrawal of French troops from Africa, where he accused some African leaders of “ingratitude” and claimed their sovereignty depended on French military presence.

Senegal’s Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, dismissed Macron’s claim that troop withdrawals involved negotiations, calling it “completely erroneous.” He asserted Senegal’s decision was made independently as a sovereign nation and accused France of destabilizing African countries, citing Libya as an example.

Chad’s Foreign Minister, Abderaman Koulamallah, condemned Macron’s remarks as “disrespectful” to Africans and highlighted Chad’s sacrifices during both World Wars. He criticized France’s military presence in Chad as serving French interests without fostering local development.

Chad’s withdrawal of French forces remains on schedule, with troops set to leave their final base by January 31, 2025.

