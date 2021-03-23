Congos's Sassou Nguesso waves to supporters after re-election

Cause for celebration for the Republic of Congo's incumbent president, Denis Sassou Nguesso -- as he waves to his supporters from a balcony at the Congolese Party of Labour headquarters in the Commune de Brazzaville on Monday evening.

As infectious energy of jubilation surrounds his re-election victory in the city.

A vote which will add another 5-year term to the 77-year old's total 36 years as the head of state of the Central African country.

The preliminary results showed Sassou-Nguesso won the presidential election with 88.57% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the electoral commission.

He is well ahead of his main rival Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, who died from coronavirus on Sunday.

Kolelas took 7.84% of the vote, according to the results which can be appealed to the Constitutional Court.

One of the world's longest-serving rulers, Sassou Nguesso was the frontrunner in an election boycotted by the main opposition and under an internet blackout.

He has long been accused by critics of iron-fisted rule and turning a blind eye to corruption, poverty and inequality despite abundant oil wealth.

Dr Sergio Esono, Head of the electoral observation mission of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) said: "The election on March 21, 2021, was conducted peacefully and serenely.

"The enthusiasm of Congolese voters for the election was clearly significant," he said, adding, that 23 observers had been deployed.

"The ECCAS mission expresses the hope that the electoral process, in particular the compilation of the results and possible litigation, takes place calmly and in compliance with the electoral codes." he said.

The turnout was 67.55%.

The presidential election results can be appealed to the Constitutional Court.