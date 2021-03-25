Congo opposition leader Kolela's death related to Covid-19 infection

Congolese opposition leader Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas's death was related to a Covid-19 infection.

An autopsy conducted by medical teams in Paris, France confirmed the opposition figure's lungs were in a very weak state, leading to a cardiorespiratory failure.

"The autopsy carried out on March 23, 2021, concluded in cardio-respiratory failure due to severe bilateral diffuse pneumonia compatible with the Congolese medical finding of Covid 19, contamination with the SARS-CoV-2 virus being confirmed by molecular virology," read a statement by the French public prosecutor's office that is investigating his death.

Kolelas, the main opponent of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, had been hospitalised last Friday in Brazzaville, and later flown to Paris. But a few minutes after his plane landed, the Congolese opposition leader was pronounced dead at the age of 61.

The French prosecutor's office said his health had deteriorated since March 14,

The confirmation could swipe away speculations on the cause of his death as some people claimed on social media the opposition figure had been poisoned.