Senegalese opposition group drops call for mass protests

A Senegalese opposition group on Tuesday suspended calls for massive protests after a judge freed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko from detention.

Usually considered a beacon of stability in a volatile region, Senegal has been rocked by deadly clashes which began after Sonko was arrested last Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the M2D opposition group, which includes Sonko's Pastef party, had called for three days of large-scale demonstrations against his arrest, starting Monday.

But the group reversed its decision after the Dakar court on Monday granted bail to Sonko.

"The demonstrations scheduled for March 9 and 10 are suspended," the Movement for Defence of Democracy, or M2D, said in a statement.

It added it would outline plans for future protests at a press conference on Tuesday.

But Sonko has been charged with rape, which he denies and says is politically motivated.

Sonko came third in 2019's presidential election and is considered a contender to replace President Macky Sall in 2024.

But his political future was thrown into doubt last month after a beauty salon employee accused him of raping her.

Sonko was arrested last week on charges of public disorder after scuffles between his supporters and security forces broke out while he was on his way to a court appearance related to the rape charge.

To Senegal's political opposition, the case fits a perceived pattern of prosecutions of government opponents.

After his release on Monday, 46-year-old Sonko said "the revolution has already started and nobody can stop it."

He also called for larger, but peaceful, anti-government protests.