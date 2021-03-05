CAF Champions League: Third group matches resume

Another weekend for the maiden CAF Champions League.

The first third match of this campaign will begin on Friday featuring Algeria’s Chabab Belouizdad against Al-Hilal FC.

The current group B leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will be up against a complex and aggressive TP Mazembe in the third match of their Caf Champions League campaign in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

In group A, the Egyptian giants AL Ahly will meet the DR Congo’s AS Vita Club on Saturday at Cairo International Stadium. Al Ahly is currently in position 3 while Vita Club is at position two.

The group A leader, Simba FC from Tanzania will be hosted by Al-Merrikh on Saturday.

Other matches to watch will be between Wydad Casablanca versus Horoyo FC from Guinea on Saturday.

Saturday will also see Kaizer Chiefs hosting Angola’s Petro Luanda.

Espérance de Tunis will also meet CAF finalist Zamalek while Senegal’s Teungueth FC will host MC Alger on Saturday.

Below are the expected matches.

Groupe A

Al Ahly (Egypt)– AS Vita Club (RDC)

Al Merreikh (Sou) – Simba (Tanzanie)

Groupe B

TP Mazembe (DRC)– Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Groupe C

WAC Casablanca (Morocco) – Horoya (Guinea)

Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)– Petro Luanda (Angola)

Groupe D

Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia)– Zamalek (Egypt)

Teungueth FC (Senegal) – MC Alger (Algeria)