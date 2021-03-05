Kenya is renewing waste campaigns using recycled plastic dhow

Kenya renews campaign against pollution with dhow made out of recycled plastic -
Kenya
The world's first sailing dhow made out of recycled plastic sails the waters of Lake Victoria in Kenya with the hope of creating awareness against plastic pollution. The founders the project want to spur a movement of using recycled waste to build boats and other ships.
In 2017, Kenyan authority introduced the world's toughest law against plastic bags, with offenders - including producers, retailers, and ordinary Kenyans - risking imprisonment for up to four years or fines of $40,000, in an effort to minimize plastic waste.
