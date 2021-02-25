FIFA boss Infantino vows more support to women's football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, was welcomed by the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, to Rabat on Wednesday.

"I am here for a working visit with my friend the president of the federation, Fouzi (Lekjaa) and all his team," said Infantino.

"We are here to discuss future projects concerning Moroccan football, African football and we know that Morocco has a leading role to play," added the FIFA president.

Morocco lost their bid to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup to the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, and it's hopes for a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal was scrupled by the two European nations.

It is yet unclear if Morocco will still submit a bid on its own for the 2030 World Cup, with countries having until 2022 to do so.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan women's team returned to training for the first time in months on Tuesday after a relaxation of Covid restrictions, resuming preparations for an Africa Women Cup of Nations campaign on home soil.

The session offered a chance for head coach Reynald Pedros - who took the role last November - to evaluate his squad.

Pedros, a former France international, has a proven track record in women's football, having led Lyon Feminin to two Champions League and two Division 1 Feminine titles.

Salma Amani has her sights set on an AFCON title tilt, and the midfielder also has high hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.