CAR: Attacks from Rebels Subdued by Combined Military Forces

Frightening Clashes Close to the Capital City

Combined forces of the Central African Republic military, Russian mercenaries and the United Nations MINUSCA peacekeepers repelled attacks on Wednesday from rebel group Coalitions of Patriots for Change (CPC) some 9-12 kilometres from the capital Bangui — with the scattered shots seeing residents of the affected PK9 and PK12 neighbourhoods flee for their lives.

David, a resident of PK12 suburb, is worried about his family.

"I too heard gunshots and I was scared. I told them to wait for me so I could check things out and link up with them afterwards. So they left without looking back. I still as yet do not know where my family is. How are they going to live, if they have run away how they are going to live?"

The latest attack comes after rebels launched an offensive vowing to march on the capital ahead of last month's volatile presidential election which also saw the government accuse former president François Bozizé of attempting a coup d'etat.

Heavily armed Russian and Rwandan paramilitary troops — had been dispatched to support the re-elected Touadéra's regime under bilateral accords.