Sahel Music EPs via WhatsApp

By Rédaction Africanews

Inspire africa

The story of "Music from Saharan WhatsApp". A lo-fi method for music production giving talents from the sahel region international exposure

A solar powered car made from trash and scrap yards in Sierra Leone. We hear from its inventor and the prospects

And a chat with Gabon’s Tamarah Boussamba, a young female entrepreneur that is contributing to the transformation of the rural Agricultural sector in her country

