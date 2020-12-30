Sahel Music EPs via WhatsApp

Inspire africa
The story of "Music from Saharan WhatsApp". A lo-fi method for music production giving talents from the sahel region international exposure
A solar powered car made from trash and scrap yards in Sierra Leone. We hear from its inventor and the prospects
And a chat with Gabon’s Tamarah Boussamba, a young female entrepreneur that is contributing to the transformation of the rural Agricultural sector in her country
01:04
3 French soldiers killed by IED in Mali
00:20
2020: A Year of Cultural Rejuvenation Among Afro People
Go to video
22 Soul-Massaging Songs for Black Women on Goddess Vibes
02:33
Rising passion for oud music in Egypt amid pandemic
01:29
Tunisia: Minister fired and arrested over mismanagement of waste
00:48
South African 'Jerusalema' Singer Nomcebo Zikode Wins KZN Award