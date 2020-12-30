Ghana opposition to formally challenge presidential results in court

Ghana’s main opposition party lead by former President John Mahama said Tuesday they will formally challenge the outcome of last month presidential results.

Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the Dec. 7 vote with 51.59%, ahead of the opposition National Democratic Party’s (NDC) candidate, former President John Mahama, who received 47.37%.

The NDC, which has yet to produce evidence of fraud, provided no details about the case it would file. The court has 42 working days from when hearings begin to issue its deci sion.

Five people have been killed in election-related violence since Monday, police said, marring what observers said was a well-organised vote.

Only one other Ghanaian presidential election, in 2012, was formally contested by the losing candidate. The court rejected Akufo-Addo’s challenge to then-incumbent Mahama’s victory in a case that dragged on for eight months.

Opposition’s plans to hold protests were thwarted last week when the Ghana Police Service secured a court order restraining all demonstrations.

Preparations for the January 7 swearing in of president Akufo-Addo and the new parliament is still underway.