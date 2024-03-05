Ghana: Anti-LGBTQ bill not yet at president's desk

An anti-LGBTQ bill passed by Ghana's parliament has not yet reached the desk of the president. Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo in his first comments on the bill's passage, Monday said he has not yet received it and the country will not backslide on its human rights record.

President Akufo-Addo added that the bill had been challenged in the Supreme Court. His comments follow that of the Ministry of Finance which advised the president to desist from signing the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-L cGBTQ+) by parliament into law.

"I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court," Akufo-Addo said in a statement. "In the circumstances, it would be as well for all of us to hold our hands and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken," Akufo-Addo said.

The bill passed last week Wednesday is set to criminalise the promotion, advocacy, funding and acts of homosexuality.

Its passage has sparked condemnation and backlash from several activists and international rights groups.