Ghanaian Chef fakes Guinness World Records Award

A Ghanaian chef who claimed he broke the world record for longest non-stop cooking was arrested on Tuesday, July 2 following a dispute with his sponsor.

Ebenezer Smith had held a press conference saying he set a new record by cooking for 802 hours and 25 minutes, over a month straight. He showed a certificate he said was from Guinness World Records (GWR) confirming his achievement.

However, GWR denied this, stating the certificate was not theirs and that they were unaware of his attempt.

The chef was arrested over a disagreement with his sponsor, the Amadia Shopping Centre in Accra, where he held the cooking marathon. He's accused of violating a contract by not informing them about the alleged award.

Ghanaians on social media expressed surprise and disappointment over the situation, which gained attention when Smith initially claimed the record.

According to local media reports; Chef Smith was released shortly after the arrest; but it was not clear what the charges were.

Earlier, local celebrities supported his unsuccessful record attempt.

Ireland's Alan Fisher holds the current record for longest cooking marathon by an individual at 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds.