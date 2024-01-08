Africa's culinary Queens: Breaking world records and serving culture

In the wake of Nigeria's Chef Hilda Baci's ambitious pursuit of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Africa finds itself in a season of record-breaking endeavours.

Chef Baci's record in June last year not only captivated the continent but also set off a trend, with African enthusiasts attempting various records: from hand washing to singing marathons.

Chef Hilda Baci who officially cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes enters the Guinness World Recordhttps://t.co/i21F3z9LUv — africanews 😷 (@africanews) June 15, 2023

In all of this, one particular category has taken the spotlight – the cooking marathon.

After Chef Hilda Baci's record of cooking for 93 hours was in November last year broken by Alan Fisher, an Irish chef based in Japan, Africa seems more determined than ever to reclaim the title. The Guinness Book of Records has gained newfound popularity across the continent, with many African chefs showcasing their culinary prowess on a global stage.

One remarkable contender in this culinary challenge is Ugandan Chef Dorcus Bashebah. Undeterred by Alan Fisher's record, she embraced the challenge and cooked for an astounding 144 hours and 20 minutes.

While awaiting official confirmation from the Guinness World Records authorities, Chef Bashebah's feat is already a source of inspiration for many aspiring chefs across the continent.

UPDATE: The Ugandan chef Dorcus Bashebah Kirabo @Mama_d256 is currently setting her own record for the longest hours of cooking marathon as she already broke that of Alan Fisher of 119 hours and 57 minutes. Send your support via 0782757811#MamaDsWorldRecord #NexusMediaUg pic.twitter.com/HaGHy6ykoz — Nexus Media (@NexusMediaUg) December 28, 2023

Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has also thrown her hat into the ring, commencing her cooking marathon at midnight on January 1, 2024. Situated in the northern part of Ghana, her marathon has transformed into a mini food festival, providing a unique opportunity to showcase the rich tapestry of Ghanaian cuisine, especially through the lens of social media.

The journey towards breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon is not just a personal pursuit for these African women; it symbolizes breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes. It underscores their determination to put African cuisine at the forefront of global recognition, celebrating the diversity and richness of flavours that the continent has to offer.

Simpa dancers from Tamale showcase their skills at #FAILCOOKATHON. pic.twitter.com/8Yy9lBZft4 — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) January 6, 2024

As Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak continues her marathon, the anticipation builds not only for the outcome of her endeavour but for the wider recognition of African culinary talent on the global stage. These extraordinary women are not just cooking; they are crafting a narrative that showcases the resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit of African women in the culinary arts.

The impact of these record-breaking attempts extends beyond the Guinness World Records. They serve as a beacon, encouraging aspiring chefs and enthusiasts to explore the vast world of African cuisine.