Guinness World Records: Nigerian woman attempts record by painting nails for three days

Lisha Dachor, 19, from Plateau state, Nigeria, took on a remarkable challenge: painting over 4,000 nails in just 72 hours. With vibrant colors like blue, pink, and purple, she adorned hundreds of fingernails at an events center in her hometown.

Her three-day marathon climaxed on Wednesday, with a nail-biting finish. To potentially break the Guinness World Record (GWR), Dachor needed to paint 60 fingernails per hour, adhering to GWR rules. Now, she awaits GWR's review after submitting her evidence.

Dachor's motivation for this challenge goes beyond personal achievement; she aims to alter perceptions about teen mothers, like herself. "I want to give people hope, especially single mothers because many people don't think we have anything to offer," she shared with the BBC.

As a seasoned nail technician for nearly three years, Dachor also aims to spotlight women from northern Nigeria. Additionally, she hopes her record attempt will shine a light on Plateau, her home state, which sits at the intersection of Nigeria's Muslim north and Christian south.

Plateau, despite its scenic beauty, has faced longstanding insecurity and conflict among various ethnic and religious groups. Dachor believes that showcasing the positive aspects of Plateau can challenge negative stereotypes. "People judge the Plateau by the cover.

Apart from the ethnic issues we have, Plateau is a beautiful place. I got support from all ethnic groups while I embarked on this attempt," she emphasized.