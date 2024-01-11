Ghana: Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak breaks cooking record in Ghana cook-a-thon

Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has potentially shattered the world record, cooking continuously for over 227 hours.

Clad in the national flag, Abdul-Razak concluded the cook-a-thon with an emotional salute in Tamale on Wednesday.

Describing it as a "national assignment," she expressed her dedication to Ghana. The crowd cheered as she exited the hotel kitchen.

Abdul-Razak's team plans to submit evidence to Guinness World Records for official validation.

Responding on X (formerly Twitter), GWR said, "We look forward to reviewing her evidence!" The current record holder is Irishman Alan Fisher, with 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Abdul-Razak aims to make breaking her record a formidable challenge. Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, celebrities, and the Ghanaian military have rallied behind her.

This follows recent feats in Nigeria and Ghana, with Hilda Baci and Afua Asantewaa pursuing Guinness World Records in their respective endeavours.