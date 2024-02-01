Former Ghanaian president opposes LGBTQ practices, stating religious beliefs

Ghana's ex-president and main opposition figure, John Dramani Mahama, has voiced his opposition to LGBTQ practices, citing conflict with his Christian faith. According to reports from Reuters, Mahama stated, "The faith I have will not allow me to accept a man marrying a man, and a woman marrying a woman."

Addressing a gathering of Ghanaian religious leaders on Wednesday, Mahama expressed skepticism towards gender identity transitions, saying, "I don't believe that anybody can get up and say I feel like a man although I was born a woman and so I will change and become a man."

The LGBTQ rights debate has intensified in Ghana, with the country's parliament currently deliberating a controversial anti-LGBTQ bill. If passed, the legislation will impose severe penalties on LGBTQ community members.

Provisions include forbidding Ghanaians from identifying as LGBTQ and increasing the maximum sentence for same-sex activities from three to five years. Additionally, the bill prohibits advocating for LGBTQ rights.

Ghana already criminalizes gay sex, carrying a three-year prison sentence. The anti-LGBTQ bill has sparked widespread discussion and concern within the country.

John Dramani Mahama, who served as Ghana's president from 2012 to 2017, lost his bid for a second term in the 2016 elections to current President Nana Akufo-Addo. The 65-year-old is now vying for re-election in the upcoming December presidential elections, representing the main opposition party National Democratic Congress.