Nigeriens Want Honest Governance Following Historic Election

Honesty and Transparency Among Nigerien Leaders?

Inhabitants of Niamey in the Sahel state of Niger say they want their leaders to "show honesty" - after the country voted on Sunday in a historic presidential election - its first-ever peaceful handover between elected presidents, in spite of the ongoing looming presence of jihadist insurgency.

Abdelaziz Chaïbou, a local street restauranteur, shares his outlook on the current state of affairs, "We must help the poor. We want to build a health and education system and eradicate jihadists. The people (the elected representatives, editor's note) must show honesty."

Danklodo Hamisou, a building contractor in the city, wants things to be done differently, "The high-ranking officials are asked to look at the population and to not only think of their own interest, to keep their promises, that is my wish."

Who Will Fulfil These Promises in Politics?

The campaign of Election frontrunner and President Issoufou's designated successor, Mohamed Bazoum, promised to improve security and education — especially for young girls in a country with the world's highest fertility rate at 7.6 children per woman.

"It is a great source of pride that this date of December 27 has been respected," Bazoum said after voting. Around 7.4 million people were registered to vote in the presidential ballot, which coincided with legislative polls.

The West African country, unstable since gaining independence from coloniser France 60 years ago, is ranked the world's most economically challenged nation according to the United Nation's Human Development Index.