Rising concerns over press freedom as the state of emergency was restored in Mali

The Media in Mali on Sunday expressed concern over the threats on press freedom as the state of emergency was restored.

The announcement was Friday as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency, which has been in place since 2015, was lifted following the August 18 coup d'état.

Aside from having control over the media, Restoring The state of emergency allows the authorities to prohibit the movement of people, order the closure of public places or ban demonstrations and public meetings

In its defense, on Sunday, the Ministry of Territorial Administration claims it only reinstated the instructions already issued during previous states of emergency.