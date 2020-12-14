Dakar Fashion Week dazzles under baobab trees

Fashion
The 18th edition of Dakar Fashion Week was held in a baobab forest in Senegal to maintain some social distancing.
African designs have been receiving increasing international attention lately.
Creations by young designers have been worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, and others.
