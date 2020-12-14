Welcome to Africanews

Dakar Fashion Week dazzles under baobab trees

By Rédaction Africanews

Fashion

The 18th edition of Dakar Fashion Week was held in a baobab forest in Senegal to maintain some social distancing.

African designs have been receiving increasing international attention lately.

Creations by young designers have been worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, and others.

Watch here:

