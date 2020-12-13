Hundreds of girls missing after gunmen attack shool in Nigeria

Hundreds of girls have been reported missing in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state after gunmen raided their school.

Police report indicate that the gunmen armed with AK-47s, stormed the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district at about 9:40pm local time.

The attack took place in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, and police and the military were still working to determine how many were kidnapped and missing.

The goverment has said that the military had located the gunment and are being pursued.

In 2018, the Boko Haram armed group kidnapped more than 100 girls in the northeastern Nigerian town of Dapchi. And six years ago, in 2014, the same group abducted more than 270 girls in the town of Chibok.