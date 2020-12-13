Welcome to Africanews

Antony Joshua retains titles after knocking out Kubrat Pulev

Britain's Anthony Joshua (L) reacts to winning the fight against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev (R) during their heavyweight world title boxing match at Wembley Arena in north west L  
ANDREW COULDRIDGE/AFP
By Michael Oduor

United Kingdom

Antony Joshua overtook Kubrat Pulev to retain his world heavyweight titles in front of 1000 fans at SSE Arena Arena.

The 31-year-old came in weighing 240.8lbs, three lbs heavier than when he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr.

The win means he retains his his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles

Both fighters started off in a low-note, but Joshua managed to get over Pulev and later won the bout in the 9th round..

The two men were scheduled to fight twice before but both times the bout was postponed -- in 2017 Pulev was injured and Covid-19 saw the fight postponed in June.

Joshua's record now stands at 24-1 and next up could be a highly-anticipated title unification clash with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

