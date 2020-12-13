Antony Joshua retains titles after knocking out Kubrat Pulev

Britain's Anthony Joshua (L) reacts to winning the fight against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev (R) during their heavyweight world title boxing match at Wembley Arena in north west L -
Copyright © africanewsANDREW COULDRIDGE/AFP
United Kingdom
Antony Joshua overtook Kubrat Pulev to retain his world heavyweight titles in front of 1000 fans at SSE Arena Arena.
The 31-year-old came in weighing 240.8lbs, three lbs heavier than when he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr.
The win means he retains his his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles
Both fighters started off in a low-note, but Joshua managed to get over Pulev and later won the bout in the 9th round..
The two men were scheduled to fight twice before but both times the bout was postponed -- in 2017 Pulev was injured and Covid-19 saw the fight postponed in June.
Joshua's record now stands at 24-1 and next up could be a highly-anticipated title unification clash with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
01:05
UN reports ongoing fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region
01:55
Why pigeon racing is spreading its wings in Senegal
01:31
C.A.R's canoe race contest
01:05
France, UK reach deal on channel crossing
00:44
Ethiopia's PM replaces top officials as Tigray tensions rise
00:46
South Africa's Springboks to stick with Rugby Championship