Political stability in D.R. Congo {Interview}

Africanews Journalist Pascale Mahe Keingna speaking to François Muamba Tshishimbi, Special Advisor to President Félix Tshisekedi.   -  
By Pascale Mahe Keingna

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Since President Félix Tshisekedi took power in 2019 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, political mechanisms have been put in place to bring political stability to the country.

Africanews Journalist Pascale Mahe Keingna speaks to François Muamba Tshishimbi, Special Advisor to President Félix Tshisekedi on the outcomes of a number of initiatives taken by the President thus far to ensure political stability in Central Africa’s most populous nation.

