'It's an old passion': A Togolese currency collector's trove of coins and notes

Nestor Yawovi Kogon is a Togolese teacher. When he is not instructing a class, he's collecting currency.

His curiosity for currencies has seen him rack up a collection of 1,200 coins and notes used in different countries and regions.

"It was especially after some students told me that they didn't know of a note that had just been retired that the idea of collecting notes really came to me", said Kogon.

Kogon wants to make his passion for old currency a public good.

He wants authorities to build a museum dedicated to Togo's economy, banking, and finance.

There, he says, his collection can be put on display for education and research purposes.

Watch Kogon's story here: