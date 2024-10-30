Animation dreams in Togo: Michel Ocelot inspires at the FIGA festival

In Lomé, a large crowd gathered to hear from Michel Ocelot, the creator of the iconic animated film Kirikou, as he attended the Gbaka International Animation Festival (FIGA), a celebration of animated cinema.

Kirikou and the Sorceress, released in 1998, has left a lasting impact on the animation world. Based on an African folk tale, it tells the story of Kirikou, a clever and courageous young boy who stands up to the powerful sorceress Karaba, who holds his village under her dark influence.

FIGA offers a dynamic program, including simultaneous screenings of animated films at multiple venues, expert panels, and practical workshops. These events provide fans and aspiring animators an opportunity to explore the many facets of animation.

During his visit, Ocelot encouraged young animators to persist in their creative pursuits despite the challenges they face, stressing the importance of determination in the face of obstacles.

The festival highlighted some of the major issues facing animators in Togo, including frequent power outages, which disrupt their work, and limited funding, which threatens the development of local talent. Many skilled animators leave Togo to pursue better opportunities elsewhere, posing a significant challenge for the growth of the animation industry in the country.

While the potential for animation in Togo is vast, support and resources are needed to retain local talent and build a thriving industry. With the right investments and infrastructure, Togo could become a major player in the world of animation.