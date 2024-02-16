First Pan-African Disney+ Series, 'Iwájú' to be premiered

Video on demand service Disney+ has collaborated with pan–African studio Kugali Media for a innovative animated series set in futuristic Lagos - Nigeria.

The six-episode limited series introduces Tola and Kole navigating a divided society under gang leader Bode’s rule.

The series which is expected to premiere globally on February 28 explores themes of class and defiance. The series comes in conjunction with the release of a mobile game, “Disney: Iwájú Rising Chef,” which will be available on Android and iOS, online news site, xtribeafrica.com reported.

Iwájú’s casted Nigerian vocal talents Simisola Gbadamosi as Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and Siji Soetan as her best friend Kole, a self-taught tech expert.

The duo explore the dangerous tapestry of a neo-futuristic Lagos filled with greed and corruption alongside voice actors Femi Branch, Dayo Okeniyi, and Weruche Opia.

The soundtrack, out March 1st, will feature African-influenced music by renowned Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga. “I rarely bring my own emotions into writing a score. In this case, it couldn’t be avoided,” Olunuga said in a press release.

“In addition to Tola’s adventurous spirit, Kole’s ingenuity, and the many other fun and beautiful emotional threads explored in Iwájú – the score is steeped in my own very deep love for Lagos and its multiplicitous layers.”