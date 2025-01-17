Togo weighs joining the alliance of sahel states, says foreign minister

Togo
Togo is considering the possibility of joining the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), as indicated by the Togolese Foreign Minister during an interview with Voxafrica on Thursday.
When asked about the potential membership in the Alliance of Sahel States, Minister Robert Dussey stated, "It is the decision of the President of the Republic," adding that he believes "it is not impossible."
He further encouraged people to ask Togolese citizens if they support joining the Alliance of Sahel States, suggesting that their response would likely be affirmative.
By strengthening ties with Togo, the landlocked Alliance of Sahel States countries could gain access to the sea through the Togolese coast and the port of Lomé, facilitating the import and export of goods.
Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, governed by military regimes against France, announced their intention to withdraw from ECOWAS, claiming it is being manipulated by their former colonial power.
