Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Libya's political factions meet to set agenda for the upcoming deadlines

  -  
Copyright © africanews
FETHI BELAID/AFP or licensors
By Michael Oduor

Libya

Libya’s political factions are holding a joint meeting in the neighboring Morocco in a bid to set agenda for another official session of the country’s House of Representatives.

This is seen as a step to preparing for upcoming deadlines, with the hope of restoring sovereignty and stability to Libya.

"Here in Morocco we are working on publishing or agreeing on an agenda to return to Libya and hold an official session in which the presidency of the House of Representatives will be changed, in which also the internal regulations will be published and the House of Representatives will be organised and unified and bring Libya out of the political crisis." Mohamed Elarid, representative for city of Mesrata said.

The meeting is set to end on November 25.

Additional sources • AFP

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..