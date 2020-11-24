Libya's political factions meet to set agenda for the upcoming deadlines

Libya’s political factions are holding a joint meeting in the neighboring Morocco in a bid to set agenda for another official session of the country’s House of Representatives.

This is seen as a step to preparing for upcoming deadlines, with the hope of restoring sovereignty and stability to Libya.

"Here in Morocco we are working on publishing or agreeing on an agenda to return to Libya and hold an official session in which the presidency of the House of Representatives will be changed, in which also the internal regulations will be published and the House of Representatives will be organised and unified and bring Libya out of the political crisis." Mohamed Elarid, representative for city of Mesrata said.

The meeting is set to end on November 25.