Cameroonian´-born Youssoufa Moukoko set to become the youngest player to feature in Champions league

The 16 years old Youssoufa Moukoko is now poised to become the youngest person ever to feature in the Champions league when they will face Club Brugge on Wednesday.

This follows another record last weekend when he became the youngest professional player to play in the Bundesliga

"It is difficult to talk about it and to answer immediately. We will see today (Monday) in training and so on. And we have very, very many players available in attack. We have a lot of attacking possibilities. And we will see," Lucien Favre, Borussia Dortmund head coach said.

Born in Yaoundé Cameroon, Moukoko has always had the passion for football. His unique talent has seen him rise as a star at this early stage.

His fellow team mates like the famous Haaland think positive about his career.

"I think he's the biggest talent in the world right now. 16 years and one day that's quite amazing. He has a big career ahead of him," he said.

Moukoko has had an enormous goal sensation in the youth league and has scored 141 goal in 88 youth matches for Borussia Dortmund since 2017.

Moukoko scored 13 goal in four games for Dortmund under 19 team this season and 34 in 20 games last season. He has been training regularly with the first team since August

He could beat the record held by Nigeria's Celestine Babayaro, who was 16 years, 87 days when he played for Anderlecht in 1994/95.