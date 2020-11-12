South Africa lifts ban on international travel as virus death toll tops 20,000

South Africa
South Africa on Wednesday opened its borders to international travel, over 7 months after ports of entry were closed to non-essential travel prevent the spread of coronavirus.
President Cyril Rampahosa said in a speech to the nation that visitors would be required to follow relevant health protocols.
He said businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector would greatly benefit from the lifting of the ban on international flights.
"We are also opening up international travel to all countries subject to the necessary health protocols and the presentation of a negative Covid-19 certificate. Now by using rapid tests and strict monitoring, we intend to limit the spread of the infection through importation", said Ramaphosa.
He also extended the National State of Disaster until December.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 11 November.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 11, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/b69u4hvtct
South Africa is one of the hardest-hit countries in Africa with over 740,000 infections.
The country recorded 60 more virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 20,011.
01:00
Tunisia steps up virus measures as fatalities soar
01:48
Football matches to resume in Libya's premier league
00:46
South Africa's Springboks to stick with Rugby Championship
02:33
The US election and the politics of COVID
01:12
South Africa: Five suspects arrested in Meyida murder case
11:12
Covid-inspired digitalization in Africa {Business Africa}