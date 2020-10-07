Welcome to Africanews

2 Found Guilty of Conspiracy in Kenyan Westgate Mall Terrorist Attack

AFP
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Kenya

The Verdict is in and the Court Has Spoken

Two of the three suspects — Mohamed Ahmed Abdi and Hassan Hussein Mustafa, were found guilty on Tuesday magistrate Francis Andayi, of "conspiracy" for terrorist action and "support" after aiding five now-deceased gunmen in a violent attack launched on the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya in 2013.

The third suspect has been acquitted.

Seven years ago on September 21, four Islamist extremists hailing from al-Shabab — the rebel group linked to al-Qaida, which vowed retribution on Kenya in 2011 for sending troops to Somalia, stormed the luxury Nairobi mall guns blazing and grenades in hand as they went on a killing spree turned 4-day siege that resulted in the death of around 67 people with numerous others both injured and traumatised before Kenyan security forces eventually took the attackers down in a terrifying standoff.

This marks the end of a long and unpleasant trial that began in January 2014.

