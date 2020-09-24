Ansu Fati, the teenager who's worth €400 million

Barcelona seems to have created yet another world-class talent from its conveyor belt at the La Masia Academy in the form of Ansu Fati.

Earler this month, Fati shattered another record when he scored against Ukraine to become the youngest ever goalscorer in the world.

Fati 's emergence is a true ray of optimism for new boss Ronald Koeman in what has been an otherwise dour 12 months for Blaugrana.

"It's the dream of every kid in the Masia to be in the pro group. My family and I are really happy but I know that I have to keep working hard to keep progressing." says the teenager.

Ansu Fati, the record-breaking wonderkid of Barcelona and Spain, is often described as Lionel Messi's 'heir' linked to Manchester United with an estimated release clause of 400 million euros.