Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ansu Fati, the teenager who's worth €400 million

  -  
Copyright © africanews
LLUIS GENE/AFP OR LICENSORS
By Afolake Oyinloye

Spain

Barcelona seems to have created yet another world-class talent from its conveyor belt at the La Masia Academy in the form of Ansu Fati.

Earler this month, Fati shattered another record when he scored against Ukraine to become the youngest ever goalscorer in the world.

Fati 's emergence is a true ray of optimism for new boss Ronald Koeman in what has been an otherwise dour 12 months for Blaugrana.

"It's the dream of every kid in the Masia to be in the pro group. My family and I are really happy but I know that I have to keep working hard to keep progressing." says the teenager.

Ansu Fati, the record-breaking wonderkid of Barcelona and Spain, is often described as Lionel Messi's 'heir' linked to Manchester United with an estimated release clause of 400 million euros.

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..